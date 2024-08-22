FDA approves updated Covid vaccines as summer wave continues across US

US regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines which are designed to more closely target recent virus strains.

With the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) clearance, Pfizer and Moderna are set to begin shipping millions of doses.

A third US manufacturer, Novavax, expects its updated vaccine version to be available a little later.

“We strongly encourage those who are eligible to consider receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” said FDA vaccine chief Dr Peter Marks.

The agency’s decision came a bit earlier than last year’s rollout of updated COVID-19 vaccines, as a summer wave of the virus continues in most of the US.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention already has recommended this autumn’s shot for everyone aged six months and older.

Vaccinations could be available within days.

The updated vaccine is tailored to a newer branch of omicron descendants.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots target a subtype called KP.2 that was common earlier this year.

While additional offshoots, particularly KP.3.1.1, are now spreading, they are closely enough related that the vaccines promise cross-protection.

A Pfizer spokesman said the company submitted data to FDA showing its updated vaccine “generates a substantially improved response” against multiple virus subtypes compared to last autumn’s vaccine.