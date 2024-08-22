At least 18 people killed in Indian factory explosion

An explosion triggered a fire in a pharmaceutical plant in southern India, killing at least 18 workers, police said on Thursday.

The death toll rose from 15 as three of the 40 injured in the fire on Wednesday in the chemical reactor of the plant in Andhra Pradesh state died in hospital on Thursday, police said.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported distressing scenes with the skin of several workers peeling off.

Officials suspect the cause was related to the electricity at the plant. State authorities have ordered an investigation.

The explosion occurred at the Escientia Company in Anakapalle district, nearly 260 miles east of Hyderabad, the Telangana state capital.

The five-year-old company manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

As the news of the blast spread, hundreds of workers’ family members and relatives rushed to the plant to learn what happened to their loved ones.

Around 380 employees work two shifts at the plant. Many workers escaped because they were on lunch break when the explosion started the fire.

The plant is in the state’s special economic zone at Atchutapuram village, which was established in 2009 with more than 200 companies.

Anakapalli is adjacent to the port city of Vishakhapatnam, a highly industrialised area with many mishaps, including hazardous chemical leakages.

In the most extensive industrial mishap in the region, 22 people were killed when a blast occurred in the refinery of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in Visakhapatnam in 1997.

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety norms. Some do not even install firefighting equipment.

In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit in a New Delhi factory producing handbags and other items killed 43 people.