Ford to shift EVs strategy by building lower-cost pickups and commercial van

Ford is changing its electric vehicle plans and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van.

The US company says these vehicles will cost less, have a longer range and are expected to be profitable within a year of reaching showrooms.

Ford, which is losing millions on its current EVs, gave few details about the new products.

It said production of its next generation full-size electric pick-up truck in Tennessee will be delayed by 18 months, until 2027.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E was put through its paces on a test track at the Electrify Expo in north Denver last month (AP)

The company also says it will not build fully electric three-row SUVs, but instead will focus on making those vehicles as gas-electric hybrids.

The other new pick-up will be mid-sized, based on new underpinnings developed by a small team in California.

The changes will force Ford to write down 400 million dollars (£307 million) of its current assets, and it also expects to have additional expenses of up to 1.5 billion dollars (£1.15 billion).

Ford’s chief financial officer John Lawler said: “We’re committed to creating long-term value by building a competitive and profitable business.”