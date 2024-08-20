Israeli military recovers bodies of six hostages in Gaza operation

The Israeli military said it has recovered the bodies of six hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 attack that started the Gaza war.

The military said in a statement on Tuesday that its forces recovered the bodies in an overnight operation in southern Gaza.

It identified the hostages as Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, and Haim Perry, without saying when or how they died.

The recovery came as the United States, Egypt and Qatar are trying to mediate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that would see the release of scores of hostages held by the militant group.

Hamas is still believed to be holding around 110 hostages captured in the October 7 attack. Israeli authorities estimate around a third of them are dead.