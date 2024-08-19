Ukrainian officials order evacuation of families with children from Pokrovsk
Russian troops have been pushing toward Pokrovsk for months.
Ukrainian local authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where about 53,000 people still live.
They say Russian forces are advancing so quickly that it is compulsory for families to leave the city and other nearby towns.
