Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the British overseas territory of Bermuda.

The wide category 1 storm was directly over the the wealthy territory at 6am local time on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 85mph.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned of strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and significant coastal flooding.

Hurricane-strength winds are expected to continue until Saturday afternoon, with tropical storm-strength winds continuing well into Sunday, the Bermuda government said.

The NHC reported life-threatening surf and rip currents on the east coast of the United States and said they would reach Canada during the course of the day. Ernesto is forecast to be near or east of Newfoundland by Monday night.

Bermuda power utility firm Belco said that as of late on Friday, power was out to 31% of its customers. It described itself as being in “an active state of crisis”.

“Our crews are no longer out in the field working as it is no longer safe for them. They will now rest until it is deemed safe for them to begin restoration efforts,” Belco added.