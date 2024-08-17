Biden to use convention speech to hand off to Harris and make case against Trump

US President Joe Biden will give the keynote address on Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The speech will mark a symbolic hand-off of his party to vice president Kamala Harris and press the case for what he says is the threat to the country if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Four weeks ago, Mr Biden ended his bid for re-election as his party descended into a crisis of confidence over his chances against the Republican nominee after a devastating performance in their June debate. Now, Mr Biden is set to receive a rousing welcome from many of the same officials who were itching for him to exit the race.

Mr Biden’s aides said the president will use his remarks to deliver the argument for why he believes Ms Harris must replace him and defeat Mr Trump, whom he says is a threat to democracy.

US President Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris to succeed him in the White House (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Mr Biden will also talk up some of his popular accomplishments before he steps out of the spotlight for Ms Harris and her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, to take centre stage for the rest of the week, the aides said.

Mr Biden was greeted by chants of “Thank you, Joe!” on Thursday when he appeared with Ms Harris in Maryland, and aides said he was pleased by the consolidation in the party behind Ms Harris.

Mr Biden endorsed Ms Harris minutes after ending his campaign, helping orchestrate a near-seamless hand-off of his political operation to his vice president and avoiding a contentious fight in Chicago over the party’s future.

While Mr Biden is no longer on the top of the ticket, his influence will be felt in Chicago, albeit in a far smaller role than had he remained the nominee.

Speakers at the convention are expected to make reference to Mr Biden’s accomplishments, from helping lead the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic to winning passage of major infrastructure, climate and healthcare investments. Ms Harris has used Mr Biden’s policies as the foundation of her own policy plans.

The convention’s logo still calls back to the president’s campaign logo, and signage in the United Centre will feature a quote from Mr Biden’s Oval Office address explaining his decision to drop out, when he exhorted voters to back Ms Harris: “History is in your hands,” he said then.

On Monday, signs will feature a regular Biden-ism: “Spread the faith.”

First lady Jill Biden and other members of Mr Biden’s family will be in the arena to watch his speech, which will serve as a coda to his 50 years in Democratic politics. Ms Harris was expected to attend that night. Mr Biden was not scheduled to be at the convention when Ms Harris speaks in the prime spot on Thursday evening.