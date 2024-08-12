FBI ‘investigating’ after Trump campaign says sensitive documents hacked by Iran

The FBI said it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from the Trump campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran.

The FBI released a brief statement saying: “We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter.”

The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran’s involvement, but the claim came shortly after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign agents’ attempts to interfere in the US campaign in 2024.

The report cited an instance of an Iranian military intelligence unit sending “a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor” in June.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations, when asked about the claim of the Trump campaign, denied being involved.