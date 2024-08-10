Travis Scott remains in custody after altercation with security guard in Paris

Rapper Travis Scott remains in police custody after his arrest at a Paris hotel following an altercation with a security guard, prosecutors said.

A statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said the custody order for Scott was extended on Friday night. It did not provide further details, and police are still investigating the incident.

Scott was arrested early on Friday after police were called to the Georges V hotel to detain a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard”, according to the prosecutor’s earlier statement.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his bodyguard.

Travis Scott was taken into custody after having watched Olympic events in Paris (AP)

After Friday’s arrest, a representative of the rapper said they were “in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to resolve this matter swiftly and will provide updates when appropriate”.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the United States rally over Serbia in the men’s basketball semi-final on Thursday night.

Scott, one of the biggest stars in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: Sicko Mode, Highest In The Room, The Scotts, and Franchise.

Sicko Mode, Highest In The Room, Goosebumps, and Meltdown were all top 10 hits in the UK, where his 2023 album Utopia topped the charts.

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.