Nine killed after bus crashes into overpass in Turkey

Nine people have died and at least 26 others were injured after a bus travelling between cities in Turkey swerved off a major road and struck a pillar on an overpass.

The crash occurred near the town of Polatli, some 50 miles from the capital Ankara, governor Vasip Sahin told HaberTurk television station.

The bus was travelling from the city of Izmir in western Turkey to the city of Agri, in the east.

A deputy chief prosecutor was assigned to oversee an investigation into the cause of the crash, which led to the closure of one side of the road, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Mr Sahin told reporters at scene of the crash that there were no skid marks on the road, suggesting the driver might have dozed off.

There was no information on the conditions of the injured passengers, who were taken to hospitals in Polatli and Ankara.

Images from the scene showed that the pillar sliced through the front half of the bus, with luggage and other belongings scattered in the twisted wreckage.