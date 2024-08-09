Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans gather in Vienna after concerts cancelled

Police kept a watchful eye as hundreds of Taylor Swift fans gathered and sang her songs in the Austrian capital, after a terror alert led to her live concert in the city being abruptly cancelled.

Three sold-out stadium shows in Vienna, part of Swift’s Eras Tour, were halted by organisers after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to attack her concerts, saying they appeared to be inspired by the so-called Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Hundreds of people gathered just three miles from the stadium (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)

The Ernst Happel Stadium, where up to 65,000 fans had been expected, sat empty on Thursday aside from media filming outside.

Later in the day on Corneliusgasse – a small street just three miles from the stadium – fans flocked to trade friendship bracelets and commiserate about the cancellations.

Fans gathered and sang songs (AP)

The beaded bracelets, typically bearing Swift’s song titles or popular phrases, are usually swapped at concerts with strangers.

The fans gathered on Corneliusgasse because the street name echoes Cornelia Street, the name of a contemplative synth-pop track from Swift’s 2019 album, Lover.

Fans – and their dogs – received friendship bracelets (AP)

The title refers to a street in New York City’s Greenwich Village, where Swift rented a luxury apartment in 2016 and fans now visit to take selfies.

“And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends,” she sings in the song’s chorus. “I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.”

Three concerts were cancelled by authorities (AP)

Fans clapped, danced and cheered as they belted out some of her songs and took selfies with each other.

Some were upbeat, while others overcome by emotions as they hugged and cried, saying they were heartbroken.

Fans were hopeful they may see their idol in the future (AP)

Swifties fixed bracelets on trees in the city centre. One police officer had his uniform decorated with bracelets.

As it started to rain, some of the fans dispersed, perhaps to be reunited another day.