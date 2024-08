ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate

ABC says both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a September 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees.

The announcement on Thursday came shortly after Mr Trump told a news conference that he had proposed three presidential debates with three television networks, saying he agreed on certain dates in September.

Mr Trump is rejoining the ABC debate days after posting on his social media network that he would not appear on the network, citing a lawsuit he has filed.

His decision sets up a highly anticipated moment in an election where the first debate led to a massive change in the race — with Democratic President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid and endorsing Ms Harris.

“I think it’s very important to have debates,” Mr Trump said on Thursday. “I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is welcomed by running mate Tim Walz (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

The Harris campaign had no immediate comment.

Mr Trump had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for September 10 after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign.

Mr Trump had said he would prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday was showing willingness to reconsider ABC.

Mr Trump also echoed criticism from his running mate, Ohio senator JD Vance, that Ms Harris has not held a news conference or sat down for interviews since Mr Biden’s withdrawal last month and she entered the race.

Ms Harris has a travelling press pool with her on Air Force Two for all trips. Mr Trump does not have a set travelling press pool that regularly accompanies him on his plane when he goes out to campaign.

Mr Vance has journalists flying with him, and he campaigned this week in states where Ms Harris and Mr Walz had their own events scheduled.

That included on Wednesday, when Mr Vance’s plane and Air Force Two ended up on the same tarmac in Wisconsin. Mr Vance started walking toward the Democrats’ plane but did not reach it before a motorcade carrying Ms Harris, Mr Walz and the travelling press pulled away.