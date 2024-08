Whale breach seen during Paris Olympics surfing semi-final competition in Tahiti

With all eyes on the ocean during the final day of the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday afternoon, a surprise guest made an appearance – a whale.

A safe distance from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica, who were competing in a semi-final match, the whale breached and gave spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime.

It is not uncommon for wild animals such as birds, seals and even sharks to appear while surfing around the world.

A whale, breaches as Brisa Hennessy, of Costa Rica and Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, compete during the semi-final round of the surfing competition in Tahiti (AP)

In Tahiti, where the 2024 Olympics surfing competition was held almost 10,000 miles away from the host city of Paris, whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season.

Tahiti also has several maritime protected zones.

In April, Pacific Indigenous leaders, including some from Tahiti, signed a treaty recognising whales as “legal persons”, although such a declaration is not reflected in the laws of participating nations.