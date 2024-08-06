Putin calls for a project to promote ‘traditional Russian values’ overseas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the government to develop a programme for overseas promotion of “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values”, a theme that the Kremlin has increasingly sounded in recent years.

In an order published on the Kremlin website, Putin instructed officials responsible for national projects to allot an unspecified amount of money for a programme called “Russia in the World”.

The programme would be aimed toward “developing international youth cooperation and promoting traditional Russian spiritual and moral values abroad”, the order said.

The order did not specify the values that would be promoted.

But Russia has shown rising animosity toward Western social liberalism, particularly towards legitimising non-traditional sexual relations and gender identity.

The Russian Supreme Court last year outlawed the so-called “international LGBT movement” as extremist.

Some Russians since then have been jailed for short periods or fined for displaying rainbow-themed material.

Since the 2022 beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Putin has publicly characterised the West as “satanic” and accused it of trying to undermine Russia by exporting liberal ideologies.