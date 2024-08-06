Four Palestinians including three teenagers killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

Palestinian officials say that four Palestinians were killed, including three teenagers, and another seven were wounded by Israeli fire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the raid was carried out overnight in the village of Aqaaba in the northern West Bank.

Those killed included two 19-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

A Palestinian woman watches an operation by the Israeli military in Tulkarem refugee camp in the West Bank (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Separately, the Islamic Jihad militant group reported heavy fighting with the army in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, a frequent flashpoint.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned as “abhorrent” an Iranian ambassador’s social media comment on Israel.

Mr Albanese said ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi had been called in for a meeting with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials over his recent post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Sadeghi cites Hamas spiritual leader Ahmed Yassin advocating that “wiping out the Zionist plague out of the holy lands of Palestine happens no later than 2027.”

Mr Sadeghi added: “Looking forward to such a heavenly & divine promise Inshaa-Allah.”

Family, friends and supporters of Ariel Bibas, who is held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, mark his fifth birthday in Tel Aviv (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The Arabic expression means “if God wills”.

Mr Albanese told reporters: “I make it clear: There’s no place for the sort of comments that were made online on social media by the Iranian ambassador.”

“They’re abhorrent. And they are hateful, they are antisemitic and they have no place,” Mr Albanese added.

Asked by a reporters if the ambassador should be expelled from Australia, Mr Albanese did not directly answer.

The Iranian Embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Israel has carried out near-daily military raids across the West Bank since Hamas’ October 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the ongoing war there.

Palestinians from the West Bank have also carried out a number of attacks on Israelis.

The Health Ministry says over 600 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the start of the war.

Most were killed during military arrest raids and violent protests.