Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Debby has made landfall in northern Florida as a Category 1 storm.

The US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said Debby has maximum sustained winds of 80mph.

The storm made landfall in Steinhatchee, a tiny community of less than 1,000 residents in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Forecasters warned heavy rain could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.