Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel

Two Israeli soldiers were injured amid fears of a wider regional war.

Published
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, walks with President Isaac Herzog, center right, at the state memorial for Ze’ev Jabotinsky, at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack on northern Israel that injured two Israeli troops.

The violence came as fears of an all-out regional war mount following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’s top political leader in Iran.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah said in a statement it targeted a military base in northern Israel in response to “attacks and assassinations” carried out by Israel in several villages in south Lebanon.

The attack did not appear to be part of a more intense retaliation expected in response to the killing of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut last week.

Palestinians react to fire from an Israeli strike that hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip,
An Israeli strike on Sunday hit a tent area in the courtyard of Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip (AP)

The Israeli military said fire services were working to put out a blaze sparked by the attack in Ayelet HaShahar in the upper Galilee.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that had not escalated into full-on war.

Last week’s assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital, Tehran, and Hezbollah commander Shukur in Beirut raised tensions in the region.

Israel has been bracing for a retaliation from Iran and its allied militias.

