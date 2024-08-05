Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country amid widening unrest, a military official has said.

The move ends her 15 years in power, and follows weeks of violent protests and clashes with security forces.

Protesters have stormed Ms Hasina’s official residence after demonstrators defied a military curfew to march in the capital, Dhaka.

Thousands of people protested against Ms Hasina’s government (AP)

The protests began peacefully in late June, as students sought an end to a quota system for government jobs, but turned violent after clashes between protesters and police and pro-government activists at Dhaka University.

The government’s attempts to quell the demonstrations with force, curfews and internet shutdowns backfired, prompting further outrage as nearly 300 people were killed and leading to demands for Ms Hasina’s resignation.

On Sunday, nearly 100 people were killed as the protesters clashed with security officials and the ruling party activists across the country.

Protests have roiled the country for weeks (AP)

Local media showed the embattled leader boarding a military helicopter with her sister.

Bangladesh’s military chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman announced plans to seek the president’s guidance on forming an interim government.

He promised that the military would stand down, and to launch an investigation into the deadly crackdowns that fuelled outrage against the government. He also asked citizens for time to restore peace.

“Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” Gen Waker-uz-Zaman said.

“I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing.

“Now, the students’ duty is to stay calm and help us,” he added.