Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif died in Gaza strike, Israel says

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it has confirmed that the head of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July.

Israel targeted Deif in a strike on July 13 that hit a compound on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, but there had been no immediate confirmation he was killed.

More than 90 other people, including displaced civilians in nearby tents, were killed in the strike, Gaza health officials said at the time.

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli military said that “following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike”.

One of the founders of Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, in the 1990s, Deif led the unit for decades.

Under his command, it carried out dozens of suicide bombings against Israelis on buses and at cafes and built up a formidable arsenal of rockets that could strike deep into Israel.