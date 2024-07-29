Iran’s supreme leader endorses new reformist president

Iran’s supreme leader has formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as president, allowing the reformist politician and heart surgeon to take charge of a country weakened by economic sanctions over its nuclear programme.

During an endorsement ceremony, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Mr Pezeshkian to prioritise neighbours, African and Asian nations, as well as countries that have “supported and helped” Iran in Tehran’s foreign relations policies.

The Ayatollah criticised European nations for “behaving badly to us” by adopting sanctions, and an oil embargo and for calling out alleged human rights abuses.

He also condemned Israel for its actions in Gaza in the deaths of children, women and hospitalised people “who did not shoot a single bullet” against Israeli forces.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after giving his official seal of approval to President Masoud Pezeshkian In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader (Office of the Supreme Leader/AP)

“The Zionist regime is showing its ugliest face as a war criminal,” said Mr Khamenei, accusing Israel of setting a “new record in assassinations” and cruelty. He also denounced the US Congress for allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the legislative body.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Mr Pezeshkian paid homage to General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s regional military activities, who was killed in a US drone attack in 2020.

He reiterated his promise to pursue a “constructive and efficient” foreign policy, bolster the rule of law offer equal opportunities to citizens, support families and protect the environment.

In his first official act in office, Mr Pezeshkian appointed Mohammad Reza Aref, 72, as his first vice president. Mr Aref, who is considered a moderate reformist, held the post between 2001-2005 under former president Mohammad Khatami and holds a doctorate in engineering from Stanford University.

Mr Pezeshkian takes over from Ebrahim Raisi, whose death in a May helicopter crash sparked the early election.

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian prays next to a portrait of the late President Ebrahim Raisi (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)

He will take the oath of office in parliament on Tuesday and will have two weeks to form his cabinet for a vote of confidence in parliament.

The new Iranian president pledged in his election campaign that he would make no radical changes to Iran’s Shiite theocracy, embracing the supreme leader as the final arbiter in all matters of state.

Mr Pezeshkian has tried to walk the line between hard-liners and reformists with whom he has identified.

He has repeatedly criticised the US while praising Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard for shooting down a US drone in 2019 which he called a “strong punch in the mount of the Americans”.

Among the pressing challenges he faces is the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and Western fears over enriching uranium to near-weapons-grade levels with enough of a stockpile to produce several nuclear weapons if it chose.

In April, Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel over the war in Gaza, while militia groups armed by Tehran — including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen’s Houthi rebels — have stepped up their own attacks.

Iran has held indirect talks with US President Joe Biden’s administration over its nuclear programme, but there has been no progress in lifting tough economic sanctions against Tehran.