Star-studded crowd watches Simone Biles’ Olympics return

A star-studded crowd attended the return to the Olympics of Simone Biles, the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain were among the high-profile fans seated in the packed Palais Omnisports Bercy Arena in Paris on Sunday.

Snoop Dogg was in party mood as he attended the women’s artistic gymnastics qualification round in Paris (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Rapper Snoop Dogg had front-row seats, while film director Greta Gerwig, singers Ariana Grande and John Legend, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also attended Biles’ competition.

Snoop Dogg was in a party mood and danced during the team’s presentations.

Cruise was mobbed by fans and agreed to selfies, shaking a few hands.

Actor Tom Cruise was mobbed by fans (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Biles competed in the team’s qualifying alongside US teammates Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey.

It was her first competitive appearance in Paris, where she will try to add to her already impressive tally of seven Olympic medals.

Also in attendance were USA snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the women’s artistic gymnastics qualification round at the Bercy Arena in Paris (Abbie Parr/AP)

Athletes across the Olympic spectrum have said they want to make it a point to watch the most decorated gymnast of all time in what could be the final competition of her unparalleled career.

They include LeBron James and the US men’s basketball team, which was busy with Olympic qualifying on Sunday.