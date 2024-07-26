French rail lines hit by ‘malicious acts’, disrupting services ahead of Olympics

High-speed rail lines in France have been hit by several “malicious acts” which have heavily disrupted services on the day of the Olympics opening ceremony, according to the national rail company.

Lines in the west, north and east of France were affected, SNCF announced.

Trains to neighbouring Belgium and to London under the English Channel were also affected.

Government officials denounced the incidents around France hours before the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.

National police said authorities are investigating what happened. French media reported a large fire on a busy western route.

Many French families are also heading on summer holidays on Friday.