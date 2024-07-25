Netanyahu meets with Biden and Harris at crucial moment for the US and Israel

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his long-awaited White House visit to meet with President Joe Biden and likely Democratic nominee vice president Kamala Harris at an important moment for all three politicians.

Mr Netanyahu’s White House visit, his first since before Donald Trump left office in 2020, comes at a time of growing pressure on all three to find an endgame to the nine-month war that has left more than 39,000 dead in Gaza.

Dozens of Israeli hostages are still languishing in Hamas captivity.

Mr Biden greeted Mr Netanyahu in the Oval Office, where the Israeli leader thanked the president for his service.

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Biden is pressing to get Israel and Hamas to seal a US-backed proposal to release remaining hostages in Gaza over three phases — something that would be a legacy-affirming achievement for the 81-year-old Democrat, who abandoned his re-election bid and endorsed Ms Harris.

It could also be a boon for Ms Harris in her bid to succeed him.

White House officials say that the negotiations are in the closing stages but there are issues that need to be resolved.

Following their midday talks, Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu will meet the families of American hostages.

Ms Harris, who will meet separately with Mr Netanyahu later, is trying to demonstrate that she has the mettle to serve as commander in chief.

She is being scrutinised by those on the political left who say Mr Biden has not done enough to force Mr Netanyahu to end the war and by Republicans looking to brand her as insufficient in her support for Israel.

Mr Netanyahu, in a fiery address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, offered a robust defence of Israel’s conduct during the war and lashed out against accusations by the International Criminal Court of Israeli war crimes.

He made the case that Israel, in its fight against Iran-backed Hamas, was effectively keeping “Americans boots off the ground while protecting our shared interests in the Middle East”.

The Israeli leader spent scant time discussing the ongoing negotiations.