Monsoon rains kill at least eight in Philippines

Monsoon rains worsened by an offshore typhoon have left at least eight people dead and displaced more than 600,000 people due to flooding and landslides in the Philippines.

While Typhoon Gaemi, locally called Carina, and an earlier storm did not blow inland, the intense rains they enhanced in the past five days have set off at least a dozen landslides and floods that have caused eight deaths and displaced more than 600,000 people, including 35,000 who went to emergency shelters, the Philippines’ disaster risk mitigation agency said.

In the densely populated region around the Philippines capital Manila, government work and school classes were suspended on Wednesday after rain flooded many areas overnight, trapping cars in rising floodwater and stranding people in their homes.

People watch the Marikina River as it floods from monsoon rains in Manila (Joeal Capulitan/AP)

People who ventured out of their homes waded into knee and waist-high floodwaters with some using improvised dinghies and paddling their way alongside cars, trucks and SUVs.

“I have instructed all concerned agencies to provide swift assistance to all those affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in a statement he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The coast guard said more than 350 passengers and cargo truck drivers and workers were stranded in seaports after ferries and cargo ships were prohibited from venturing into rough seas.

It added that coast guard personnel helped more than 200 people evacuate a coastal village in Batangas province south of Manila where storm-tossed waves have hit coastal houses.

On Wednesday morning, the typhoon was east of Taiwan with 100mph winds.

The approaching typhoon prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday, and ferries and some domestic flights were cancelled.