Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to US Capitol sparks wave of protests

Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the US Capitol to protest against Israel’s war in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hours before he was set to address members of Congress.

Protesters carried signs that read “arrest Netanyahu” and “end all US aid to Israel” and shouted “free, free Palestine”, a day after a sit-in at a congressional office building that ended with multiple arrests.

Several protesters erected a large effigy of Mr Netanyahu with devil horns and blood dripping from its mouth. Police lining Pennsylvania Avenue led away several protesters who were sitting in the street.

Protesters erected a large effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Protest leaders said six intersections leading to the Capitol have been “claimed by the Palestinian people”.

Organisers had said in advance that they would try to block Mr Netanyahu’s route to the building.

Zeina Hutchinson, director of development for the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, read out the names of several Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military.

“We protest this homicidal maniac, his supporters and his enablers,” she shouted from the stage. “And we demand his arrest.”

Several protesters have been arrested following a number of demonstrations across the US capital this week (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Some of the demonstrations have condemned Israel, but others have expressed support while pressing Mr Netanyahu to strike a ceasefire deal in the war with Hamas and bring home the hostages still being held by the militant group.

The Capitol Police said about 200 people were arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from the sit-in at the Cannon House Office Building. Jewish Voice for Peace said many more than that were arrested, rabbis among them.

Police have significantly boosted security around the Capitol and closed multiple roads for most of the week. Workers erected a black metal fence around the White House on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside Mr Netanyahu’s hotel on Monday evening after his arrival in Washington, and on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators staged a flashmob-style protest in the Cannon building, which houses offices of House members.

Demonstrators staged a sit-in protest against the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo/J Scott Applewhite)

Organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters wearing red T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” took over the building’s rotunda, sat on the floor, unfurled signs and chanted “Let Gaza Live”.

After about half an hour, officers from the Capitol Police issued several warnings, then began arresting demonstrators — binding their hands with zip ties and leading them away one by one.

“I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors, and I know what a Holocaust looks like,” said Jane Hirschmann, a native of Saugerties, New York, who drove down for the protest along with her two daughters — both of whom were arrested. “When we say ‘Never Again,’ we mean never for anybody.”

The demonstrators turned much of their ire on the administration of US President Joe Biden, demanding that the president immediately cease all arms shipments to Israel.

“We’re not focusing on Netanyahu. He’s just a symptom,” Ms Hirschmann said. “But how can (Biden) be calling for a ceasefire when he’s sending them bombs and planes?”

Demonstrators marching on Independence Avenue near the National Mall ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US Capitol (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Families of some of the remaining hostages held a protest vigil on the National Mall, demanding that Mr Netanyahu come to terms with Hamas and bring home the approximately 120 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza.

About 150 people wearing yellow shirts that read “Seal the Deal NOW!” chanted “Bring them home” and listened to testimonials from relatives and former hostages.

The demonstrators applauded when Mr Biden’s name was mentioned, but several criticised Mr Netanyahu — known by his nickname “Bibi” — on the belief that he was dragging his feet or playing hardball on a proposed ceasefire deal that would return all of the hostages.

“I’m begging Bibi — there’s a deal on the table and you have to take it,” said Aviva Siegel, 63, who spent 51 days in captivity and whose husband, Keith, remains a hostage. “I want Bibi to look in my eyes and tell me one thing: that Keith is coming home.”

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the Israeli prime minister (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu are expected to meet on Thursday, according to a US official. Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet Mr Netanyahu separately that day.

Ms Harris, as Senate president, would normally sit behind foreign leaders addressing Congress, but she has confirmed she will be away Wednesday.

The vice president will be on a trip to Indianapolis, which was scheduled before Mr Biden withdrew his re-election bid.

Following Mr Biden’s withdrawal, Ms Harris became the likely Democratic presidential candidate.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he would meet with Mr Netanyahu on Friday.