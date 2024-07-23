Survey shows Kamala Harris has enough support to be the Democratic nominee

Vice president Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey.

The survey was taken in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for re-election.

Ms Harris, who was endorsed by Mr Biden minutes after he announced he would not accept the Democratic nomination, worked to quickly lock up the support of her party’s donors, elected officials and other leaders and has so far received support from at least 2,214.

However, the AP is not calling Ms Harris the new presumptive nominee.

That is because the convention delegates are still free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention in August or if Democrats hold a virtual roll call ahead of that gathering in Chicago.