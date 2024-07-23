Secret Service director resigns after Donald Trump assassination attempt

The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, after the assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump.

The attempt unleashed an intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

Kimberly Cheatle, Secret Service director since August 2022, had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the gunman was able to get so close to the Republican presidential nominee at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Former president Donald Trump with a bandaged ear (Evan Vucci/AP)

“I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she said in the email to staff on Tuesday.

“In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

Ms Cheatle’s resignation comes a day after she appeared before a congressional committee and was berated by hours by both Democrats and Republicans for the security failures.

She called the attempt on Mr Trump’s life the Secret Service’s “most significant operational failure” in decades and said she takes full responsibility for the security lapses, but angered lawmakers by failing to answer specific questions about the investigation.

At the hearing on Monday, Ms Cheatle remained defiant that she was the “right person” to lead the Secret Service, even as she said she took full responsibility for the security lapses.

When Republican representative Nancy Mace suggested Ms Cheatle begin drafting her resignation letter from the hearing room, Ms Cheatle responded: “No, thank you.”

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was able to get within 135 metres of the stage where the former president was speaking when he opened fire.

The shooting took place despite a threat on Mr Trump’s life from Iran leading to additional security for the former president in the days before the July 13 rally.