Donald Trump appears at first campaign rally since assassination attempt

Donald Trump has appeared at his first campaign rally since he survived an attempted assassination last week, returning to the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate.

Exactly a week after the July 13 shooting in Pennsylvania that left Mr Trump with a bloodied ear, killed one man in the crowd and left two others injured, he opened by offering a “very special thanks to Americans nationwide, including all of you here today, for your extraordinary outpouring of love and support in the wake of the horrific last Saturday evening”.

The crowd responded by chanting “Fight, fight, fight!”. The gauze on his ear appeared to have been replaced by a skin-coloured bandage.

Mr Trump was joined by Ohio senator JD Vance at the pair’s first event together since they became the Republican Party’s nominees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Donald Trump chats to Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance (Evan Vucci/AP)

“I find it hard to believe that a week ago, an assassin tried to take Donald Trump’s life, and now we have got a hell of a crowd in Michigan to welcome him back on the campaign trail,” Mr Vance said, speaking before Mr Trump’s arrival.

“I chose him because he’s for the worker,” Mr Trump said of Mr Vance.

Hours before he took to the stage, Mr Trump’s supporters crowded the streets of Grand Rapids in anticipation of the former president’s remarks. Supporters began lining up on Friday morning, and by Saturday afternoon the line stretched close to a mile from the venue’s entrance.

Close to an hour before he was set to take the stage, supporters had filled nearly every seat in the 12,000-person Van Andel Arena.

Many were seen wearing shirts featuring the image of Mr Trump, on stage, after he was shot, pumping his fist in the air after surviving the shooting, along with the usual red “Make America Great Again” hats.

Donald Trump arrives at the campaign rally (Evan Vucci/AP)

Grand Rapids also saw a significant police presence, with officers stationed on nearly every block, while others patrolled on horseback and bicycles. The heightened security outside the venue created a tense environment, with some attendees mentioning that drones overhead had made them nervous.

Attendees were required to pass through a metal detector upon entering the Grand Rapids indoor arena, yet the presence of security inside appeared consistent with previous events.

“This is the tightest I’ve ever seen the security,” said Renee White, who said that she has been to 33 of Mr Trump’s rallies. “We usually can bring in some small bags but today I had to just leave stuff out there.”

Ms White was seated behind the podium at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop. She described the shooting as “surreal” but said that it would not stop her from going to rallies.

“If I’m going to be taken out, at least I’m doing something I love to do, right?” she said.

Mr Trump was injured in an assassination bid last week (AP)

Michigan is one of the handful of crucial swing states expected to determine the outcome of November’s presidential election.

Mr Trump narrowly won the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2016, but Democrat Joe Biden flipped it back in 2020, winning by a margin of 154,000 votes on his way to the presidency.

Mr Trump’s choice of Mr Vance was seen as a move to gain support among so-called Rust Belt voters in places such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio who helped Mr Trump notch his surprise 2016 victory.

Mr Vance specifically mentioned those places during his acceptance speech at the convention, stressing his roots growing up poor in small-town Ohio and pledging not to forget working class people whose “jobs were sent overseas and children were sent to war”.

Democrats have dominated recent elections in Michigan, but Republicans now see an opening in the state as Democrats are increasingly divided about whether Mr Biden should drop out of the race.

Mr Biden has insisted he is not quitting, and has attempted to turn the focus back towards Mr Trump, saying on Friday that Mr Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican convention showcased a “dark vision for the future”.

The 81-year-old Democratic incumbent, who appeared in Detroit this month, is currently isolating at his beach home in Delaware recovering from Covid-19.