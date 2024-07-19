Biden campaign chief accepts support ‘slippage’ but says he will stay in race

US President Joe Biden’s campaign is insisting anew that he is not stepping aside.

Many Democrats at the highest levels want him to consider how stepping aside from the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee could be the party’s best chance of preventing widespread losses in November.

Isolated as he battles a Covid-19 infection at his beach house in Delaware, Mr Biden’s already small circle of confidants before his debate fumbling has downsized further.

The president, who has insisted he can beat Republican Donald Trump, is with family and relying on a few longtime aides as he weighs whether to bow to the mounting pressure to drop out.

Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillion acknowledged “slippage” in support for the president, but insisted he is “absolutely” remaining in the race and that the campaign sees “multiple paths” to beating Mr Trump.

“We have a lot of work to do to reassure the American people that yes he’s old, but he can win,” she told MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

But she said voters concerned about Mr Biden’s fitness to lead are not switching to vote for Mr Trump.

“They have questions, but they are staying with Joe Biden,” she added.

At the same time, the Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking arm expects to meet on Friday, pressing ahead with plans for a virtual roll call before August 7 to nominate the presidential pick, ahead of the party’s convention later in the month in Chicago.

“President Biden deserves the respect to have important family conversations with members of the caucus and colleagues in the House and Senate and Democratic leadership and not be battling leaks and press statements,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, Mr Biden’s closest friend in Congress and his campaign co-chairman, told The Associated Press.

It is a pivotal few days for the president and his party: Mr Trump wrapped up an enthusiastic Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. And Democrats, racing against time, are considering the possibility of Mr Biden stepping aside for a new presidential nominee before their own convention.

Amid the turmoil, a majority of Democrats think Vice President Kamala Harris would make a good president herself.

A new poll from the AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research found that about six in 10 Democrats believe Ms Harris would do a good job in the top slot.

Democrats at the highest levels have been making a critical push for Mr Biden to rethink his election bid, with former president Barack Obama expressing concerns to allies and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi privately telling Mr Biden the party could lose the ability to seize control of the House if he does not step away from the 2024 race.

The Washington Post first reported on Mr Obama’s involvement.

Late on Thursday, Montana Senator Jon Tester became the second Democrat in the chamber — and now among nearly two dozen in Congress — calling on him to bow out, saying: “Biden should not seek re-election to another term.

Biden, 81, tested positive for Covid-19 while travelling in Las Vegas earlier this week and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said.