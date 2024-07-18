Amur tiger cubs have their first public outing at Germany’s Cologne Zoo

Two Amur tiger cubs had their first public outing on Thursday at Cologne Zoo in Germany, one of several zoos that has sought to help keep up the numbers of the rare big cats.

The cubs, a female named Tochka and a male named Timur, were born in mid-April and now weigh about 28.7lbs pounds each.

They explored their enclosure with their mother, 13-year-old Katinka.

Tochka and Timur with their mother Katinka (Thomas Banneyer/dpa/AP)

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are found in the far east of Russia and north-eastern China and are considered endangered.

“We are very happy and proud of the offspring of this highly threatened species,” zoo curator Alexander Sliwa said in a statement, which added that 240 Amur tigers in zoos are currently part of a European programme to help conserve and breed the animals.

Katinka was brought from the zoo in Nuremberg last summer in exchange for Cologne tiger Akina, after the existing pairs at both zoos had long failed to produce offspring.

She quickly hit it off with nine-year-old Sergan, the cubs’ father, the zoo said.