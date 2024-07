Nearly two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to withdraw, poll finds

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats say President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new poll, sharply undercutting his post-debate claim that “average Democrats” are still with him even if some “big names” are turning on him.

The new survey by the AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, conducted as Mr Biden works to salvage his candidacy two weeks after his debate flop, also found that only about three in 10 Democrats are extremely or very confident that he has the mental capability to serve effectively as president, down slightly from 40% in a similar poll in February.

The findings underscore the challenges the 81-year-old president faces as he tries to silence calls from within his own party to leave the race and tries to convince Democrats that he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old president is attempting to salvage his candidacy following a flop TV debate against Donald Trump (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

The poll was conducted mostly before Saturday’s assassination attempt on Mr Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

It is unclear whether the shooting influenced people’s views of Mr Biden, but the small number of poll interviews completed after the shooting provided no early indication that his prospects improved.

Meanwhile, as Vice President Kamala Harris receives additional scrutiny amid the talk about whether Mr Biden should bow out, the poll found that her favourability rating is similar to his — but the share of Americans who have an unfavourable opinion of her is slightly lower.

The poll provides some evidence that black Democrats are among Mr Biden’s strongest supporters, with roughly half in the survey saying he should continue running, compared to about three in 10 white and Hispanic Democrats.

Overall, seven in 10 Americans think Mr Biden should drop out, with Democrats only slightly less likely than Republicans and independents to say that he should make way for a new nominee.

“I do have genuine concerns about his ability to hold the office,” said Democrat Andrew Holcomb, 27, of Denver. “I think he’s frankly just too old for the job.”

Janie Stapleton, a 50-year-old lifelong Democrat from Walls, Mississippi, held the opposite view, saying Mr Biden is the “best candidate” for president.

The poll was conducted before the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump (Paul Sancya/AP)

People aren’t just sour on Mr Biden on as they size up their choices this election season.

About six in 10 Americans want Mr Trump to withdraw – but relatively few Republicans are in that camp.

As for Mr Biden, younger Democrats are especially likely to want to see him bow out – and to say they’re dissatisfied with him. Three-quarters of Democrats under the age of 45 want Biden to drop out, compared to about 6 in 10 of those who are older.

“I just feel like these two individuals are a sad choice,” said Alexi Mitchell, 35, a civil servant who lives in Virginia.

She identifies as a Democratic-leaning independent, and while she thinks Mr Biden is probably still mentally up to the job, she worries that the past few weeks’ unravelling of support makes him a weak candidate, no matter what happens next.

“If he doesn’t have control over his own party, that’s a fatal flaw,” she said. “He’s put us in a bad position where Trump might win.”

Despite bullish talk from the Biden campaign heading into the debate, the face-off only left the president in a deeper hole.

Democrats are slightly more likely to say they are dissatisfied with Biden as their nominee now than they were before his halting performance.

Many voters have expressed concerns about President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

About half are dissatisfied, an uptick from about four in 10 in an AP-NORC poll from June.

By contrast, most Republicans – about six in 10 – came out of the debate very or somewhat satisfied with Mr Trump as their candidate.

Too few interviews were conducted after the assassination attempt to provide a clear indication of whether Republicans or Americans overall have rallied further around Mr Trump since then.

David Parrott, a Democrat from Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, was willing to give Mr Biden the benefit of the doubt given the president’s age, but he still voiced concerns about a potential second term.

“I don’t know if he can make it another four years or not,” said Parrott, a 58-year-old retiree. “Shouldn’t he be sitting at his beach house taking it easy?”

All of the recent churn has left Americans much more likely to think Mr Trump is capable of winning the 2024 election than Mr Biden is – 42% to 18%.

About a quarter thought the two men equally capable of winning.

Even Democrats are relatively dour about their party’s prospects come November.

The poll shows that six in 10 Democrats think that Vice President Kamala Harris would make a good president (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Only about a third of Democrats believe Mr Biden is more capable of winning than Mr Trump.

About three in 10 think the two are equally capable of winning and 16% say victory is more likely to go to the Republican. By contrast, Republicans are overwhelmingly convinced that Mr Trump is in the best position to win.

The Republican candidate also has the edge on Mr Biden when Americans consider who is most capable of handling a crisis, 38% to 28%. And people are about equally divided on which candidate has the better vision for the country, with 35% saying Mr Biden and 34% Mr Trump.

For all of the disenchantment Mr Biden is up against, the president insists it’s not too late to turn things around, saying past presidents have come back from a deficit at this stage in the campaign.

In an interview Tuesday with BET News, he said many voters haven’t focused yet, adding, “The point is, we’re just getting down to game time right now.”

The poll also offered a bright spot for Mr Biden: 40% of adults say he’s more honest than Mr Trump, while about two in 10 think the opposite.

Most Democrats — around six in 10 — say that Vice President Harris would make a good president, while 22% think not and two in 10 don’t know enough to say.

Some six in 10 said that Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is still too unknown to form an opinion (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The poll showed that 43% of US adults have a favourable opinion of her, while 48% have an unfavourable opinion. Somewhat more have a negative view of Mr Biden: approximately six in 10 Americans.

The survey was conducted before Mr Trump selected freshman Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

It showed that for most Americans, Mr Vance is still an unknown. Six in 10 don’t know enough about him to form an opinion, while 17% have a favourable view and 22% view him negatively.