Government urges Bangladesh’s universities to close after six die in protests

Authorities in Bangladesh have urged all universities to close, after at least six people died in violent protests over the allocation of government jobs.

Some universities quickly moved to comply, but others, including the major university at the centre of the violence, are still deciding how to respond.

The University Grants Commission asked all public and private universities to suspend classes and empty their dormitories until further notice, in order to protect students.

The country’s universities are run autonomously and the request does not have legal force.

Police have fired tear gas and charged with batons during violent clashes (AP_

Authorities said that at least six people were killed on Tuesday in violence across the country as student protesters clashed with pro-government student activists and with police, and violence was reported around the capital of Dhaka, the south-eastern city of Chattogram and the northern city of Rangpur.

On Wednesday, stray protests took place at Dhaka University and elsewhere in the country.

Police were deployed on the campus, while paramilitary border forces patrolled the streets in Dhaka and other big cities.

The protests began late last month, demanding an end to a quota that reserves 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans of Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence in 1971.

Demonstrations turned violent on Monday as protesters clashed with counter-protests and police at Dhaka University, leaving 100 people injured.