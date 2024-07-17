Donald Trump championed by former rivals in show of Republican unity

Donald Trump has been celebrated at the Republican National Convention by former rivals in a show of unity that contrasts with the increasing divisions within the Democratic Party.

Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador who was Mr Trump’s final challenger in the Republican primary, directly addressed her supporters after taking to the stage to a mix of cheers and boos.

“My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,” Ms Haley said.

She was followed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a onetime ally of Mr Trump turned primary rival who has worked to rebuild his relationship with the former president since dropping out of the primary.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is also now firmly backing Mr Trump (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“Donald Trump has been demonised. He’s been sued. He’s been prosecuted. And he nearly lost his life,” Mr DeSantis told the crowd. “We cannot let him down. And we cannot let America down.”

Such overtures are typical in political conventions, where the purpose is often to bring a party together after bitter primaries. But the appearances by Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis were particularly notable given the personal animosity that defined this year’s Republican contest – much of that being directed by Mr Trump at Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis.

The displays of unity stood in stark contrast to the dynamic facing Democrats, many of whom are increasingly uncertain that US President Joe Biden is the right choice to take on Mr Trump in the November election.

Mr DeSantis was once seen as best positioned to challenge Mr Trump’s position at the top of the party. As a presidential candidate, he was slow to criticise Mr Trump directly before eventually accusing him of repeatedly failing to follow through on his promises.

Ms Haley, meanwhile, painted Mr Trump as chaotic and suggested the 78-year-old was too old to serve another term. Unlike Mr DeSantis, she did not immediately endorse Mr Trump after she dropped out, instead waiting for a few months to announce he had her vote.

Mr Biden’s campaign resurrected Ms Haley’s criticisms on Tuesday. Austin Weatherford, a spokesperson for the campaign, said in a statement: “Ambassador Haley said it best herself: someone who doesn’t respect our military, doesn’t know right from wrong, and ‘surrounds himself in chaos’ can’t be president.”