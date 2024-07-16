Six people found dead in Bangkok hotel

The bodies of six people have been found at a luxury hotel in Bangkok and poisoning is suspected, according to police in Thailand.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a short statement that the dead were reported to be two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals.

The Thai newspaper Matichon showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel investigating the deaths after being summoned by hotel staff.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to the media outside the hotel in Bangkok (Napat Kongsawad/AP)

Bangkok police chief Lt Gen Thiti Sangsawang said there were no signs of a struggle.

He said the residents of the room were supposed to check out on Tuesday and their luggage had already been packed. He said there was food that had been ordered from room service that was left uneaten, but that drinks had been consumed.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin went to the scene but did not provide any additional information to reporters.