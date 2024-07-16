‘New era’ in malaria control begins with vaccinations for Ivory Coast children

Health workers in Ivory Coast began giving children the latest malaria vaccine on Monday, the start of a regional campaign that experts hope might curb the impact of one of Africa’s top killers.

The West African country became the first to start rolling out the newest vaccination targeting malaria in an effort that aims to cover about 250,000 children under two.

The three-dose vaccine known as R21/Matrix-M was developed by the UK’s Oxford University and was authorised by the World Health Organisation last October.

Women queue in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to get their children the new malaria vaccine (Diomande Ble Blonde/AP)

Research suggests it is more than 75% effective at preventing severe disease and death in the first year and that protection is extended for at least another year with a booster.

Alice Kanga was one of many who took their children to get vaccinated on Monday.

“It’s really important for the children, for their health,” she said.

Research suggests the new vaccine is more than 75% effective at preventing severe disease and death in the first year (Diomande Ble Blonde/AP)

In 2021, WHO endorsed the first malaria vaccine, known as Mosquirix, made by GSK, but that vaccine requires four doses and protection fades within months. GSK also previously said it would only be able to make about 15 million doses.

But India’s Serum Institute has already made 25 million doses of the Oxford vaccine and says it plans to make at least 100 million every year, at a cost of about £3 per dose.

More than 94% of the world’s roughly 249 million malaria cases and 608,000 deaths every year are in Africa. The parasitic disease is spread by mosquitoes and most often strikes children under five and pregnant women.

Ivory Coast health minister Pierre Demba said the malaria vaccination launch is an indication of the government’s commitment to invest in the country’s children (Diomande Ble Blonde/AP)

Ivory Coast health minister Pierre Demba said the malaria vaccination launch is an indication of the government’s commitment to invest in the country’s children.

“They are the future of our country,” he said.

Adrian Hill, of Oxford University, said in a statement that the Ivory Coast rollout “marks the start of a new era in malaria control”, adding that he hopes the vaccine will soon be available to all countries in Africa who want to use it.

Other countries including the Central African Republic, Chad and South Sudan have also received supplies of the new Oxford vaccine (Diomande Ble Blonde/AP)

However, because malaria vaccines do not stop the spread of the disease, experts have long warned that other measures like insecticide spraying, improved treatments and the use of bed nets will still be critical.

The Gavi vaccine alliance, which helps poor countries buy vaccines, said other countries including the Central African Republic, Chad and South Sudan have also received supplies of the Oxford-developed jab.