Sex therapist Dr Ruth Westheimer who became unlikely TV star dies aged 96

Dr Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo, bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.

Westheimer died on Friday at her home in New York City, surrounded by her family, according to publicist and friend, Pierre Lehu.

Westheimer never advocated risky sexual behaviour. Instead, she encouraged an open dialogue on previously closeted issues that affected her audience of millions. Her one recurring theme was there was nothing to be ashamed of.

“I still hold old-fashioned values and I’m a bit of a square,” she told students at Michigan City High School in 2002. “Sex is a private art and a private matter. But still, it is a subject we must talk about.”

Westheimer’s giggly, German-accented voice, coupled with her 4ft 7in frame, made her an unlikely looking – and sounding – outlet for “sexual literacy”. The contradiction was one of the keys to her success.

But it was her extensive knowledge and training, coupled with her humorous, non-judgmental manner, that catapulted her local radio show, Sexually Speaking, into the national spotlight in the early 1980s.

She had a non-judgmental approach to what two consenting adults did in the privacy of their home.

“Tell him you’re not going to initiate,” she told a concerned caller in June 1982. “Tell him that Dr Westheimer said that you’re not going to die if he doesn’t have sex for one week.”

Her radio success opened new doors, and in 1983 she wrote the first of more than 40 books: Dr Ruth’s Guide to Good Sex, demystifying sex with both rationality and humour. There was even a board game, Dr. Ruth’s Game of Good Sex.

She soon became a regular on the late-night television talk-show circuit, bringing her personality to the national stage. Her rise coincided with the early days of the Aids epidemic, when frank sexual talk became a necessity.

“If we could bring about talking about sexual activity the way we talk about diet – the way we talk about food – without it having this kind of connotation that there’s something not right about it, then we would be a step further. But we have to do it with good taste,” she told Johnny Carson in 1982.

She normalised the use of words like “penis” and “vagina” on radio and TV, aided by her Jewish grandmotherly accent, which The Wall Street Journal once said was “a cross between Henry Kissinger and Minnie Mouse”.

People magazine included her in their list of The Most Intriguing People of the Century. She even made it into a Shania Twain song: “No, I don’t need proof to show me the truth/Not even Dr Ruth is gonna tell me how I feel.”

Westheimer defended abortion rights, suggested older people have sex after a good night’s sleep and was an outspoken advocate of condom use. She believed in monogamy.

In the 1980s, she stood up for gay men at the height of the Aids epidemic and spoke out loudly for the LGBT+ community. She said she defended people deemed by some far-right Christians to be “subhuman” because of her own past.