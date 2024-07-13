Donald Trump rushed off stage after ‘gunshots’ at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump has been rushed off the stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Mr Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing out.

The ex-president could be seen reaching with his right hand towards his neck and there appeared to be blood on his face.

Donald Trump was helped off by bodyguards (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

He quickly ducked as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the site in Butler shortly after Mr Trump left the stage.

Leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, President Joe Biden responded “no”, when asked if he had been briefed about the incident.