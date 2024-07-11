Zelensky says US needs to lift limits on striking military targets inside Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says that in order to win the war with Russia, the US must lift limits on using its weapons to strike military targets in Russia.

Mr Zelensky made the comments while appearing alongside Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in the final days of a summit in Washington DC.

Earlier, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to Ukraine’s defence by announcing a new military aid package.

“We will stay with you, period,” Mr Biden told Mr Zelensky in a meeting.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Biden touted the package as his eighth since taking office, with this latest one consisting of 225 million dollars of support, including an additional Patriot missile system to bolster Ukraine’s air defences against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes.

The Patriot air defence system, the second the US has provided to Ukraine, is one of several Mr Biden announced this week at the Nato summit and is part of a swell of pledges to get weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, including one this week that hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky thanked Mr Biden for inviting him to the summit and called the new security package “strong news”.