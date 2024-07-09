Blackpink rapper Lisa joins line-up for Global Citizen Festival in New York

Blackpink rapper Lisa will join the Global Citizen Festival line-up in New York’s Central Park for her first solo performance at a festival, the anti-poverty organisation has announced.

Lisa will join headliners Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Raouw Alejandro at the September 28 event, adding to organisers’ plans to attract younger fans and a more international audience.

Global Citizen has long partnered with major artists – from Beyonce and Jay-Z to Queen – to encourage its audience to lobby political, corporate and philanthropic leaders to support the group’s initiatives.

CEO Hugh Evans said this year’s festival, which will focus on addressing poverty and other pressing international issues, needs support from all generations.

He estimates that about 10% of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty and the United Nations expects 575 million people will be at that level in 2030.

Tickets to the festival are free but they require attendees to take action to “defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity” on the non-profit’s website.

While she remains part of K-pop powerhouse Blackpink, Lisa released her latest solo single Rockstar last month as part of her new deal with RCA Records. She is also set to make her acting debut in the HBO series The White Lotus.

“Lisa is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing,” Katie Hill, Global Citizen’s head of music, entertainment and artist relations, said.