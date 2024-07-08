Chinese leader calls on world powers to help Russia and Ukraine resume dialogue

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on world powers to help Russia and Ukraine resume direct dialogue and negotiations during a meeting with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Mr Orban made a surprise visit to China after similar trips last week to Russia and Ukraine to discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

The Hungarian leader praised China’s “constructive and important initiatives” for achieving peace and described Beijing as a stabilising force amid global turbulence, according to CCTV.