Children’s hospital struck in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Russian missiles have struck a children’s hospital in Kyiv and killed at least three people elsewhere in the Ukrainian capital, authorities said.

Another Russian attack in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih is said to have killed at least 10 people.

The assault is the biggest bombardment of Kyiv for several months.

The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said.

Explosions were felt and heard across Kyiv (AP)

The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types.

The attack struck Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine’s biggest children’s medical facility. There was no immediate word on casualties there.