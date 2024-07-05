Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must stay in EU as he awaits trial, court says
The 37-year-old faces charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Published
Social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, a court has ruled.
The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision to allow Tate, 37, to leave the country was hailed by his spokesperson as a “significant victory and a major step forward” in the case.