India’s Modi to visit Russia and hold talks with Putin next week

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8-9 and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

The visit was first announced by Russian officials last month but the dates have not been previously disclosed.

Russia has had strong ties with India since the Cold War, and New Delhi’s importance as a key trade partner for Moscow has grown since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

China and India have become key buyers of Russian oil following sanctions imposed by the US and its allies that shut most Western markets for Russian exports.

Under Mr Modi’s leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia’s action in Ukraine while emphasising the need for a peaceful settlement.

His visit follows his re-election for a third straight term.

Mr Modi last visited Russia in 2019 for an economic forum in the far eastern port of Vladivostok.

He last travelled to Moscow in 2015.

Mr Putin last met Mr Modi in September 2022, at a summit of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation in Uzbekistan.

In 2021, Mr Putin also travelled to New Delhi and held talks with the Indian leader.