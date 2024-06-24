Dali cargo ship leaves Baltimore, three months after fatal bridge collapse

The cargo ship Dali has headed out of Baltimore for Virginia, nearly three months after it crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the structure to collapse and killing six people.

The 984ft Dali started moving shortly before 8.30am (1.30pm BST) with four tugboats.

It is heading to Norfolk, Virginia, for the removal of the remaining containers on the vessel and additional repairs.

The trip to Norfolk is expected to take between 16 and 20 hours.

Six construction workers were killed (AP)

Shortly after leaving the Port of Baltimore early on March 26, the ship lost power and propulsion and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers.

A US National Transportation Safety Board investigation found the ship experienced two power outages in the hours before it left the Port of Baltimore.

In the moments before the bridge collapsed, it lost power again and veered off course. The agency is still investigating what caused the electrical failures.

The FBI has also launched a criminal investigation.

Last week, under an agreement confirmed by a federal judge, members of the Dali’s crew were allowed to head home. None of the crew members had been able to leave the US since the crash.

Under the agreement, the crew members can return home but must be available for depositions.