Body found as Swiss rescuers scour debris after landslide

Rescuers in Switzerland have found the body of one of three people who went missing after massive thunderstorms and heavy rain sparked a landslide.

The landslide hit a group of three houses in the municipality of Lostallo in the Alpine valley of Misox in Graubunden on Friday.

The two other people remain missing, but search crews did pull one woman alive from the rubble.

A team of 200 rescuers has been searching for the missing people since Saturday with excavators, specially-trained search dogs, drones and army helicopters.

The A13 road between Lostallo and Soazza has been destroyed (Michael Buholzer/Keystone/AP)

But William Kloter, from Swiss police who is leading the rescue operation, told reporters on Sunday that the likelihood of finding them alive is now low.

Search operations had to be halted during the night due to heavy rain.

Swiss authorities also said a segment of the Swiss motorway A13 leading towards Italy had been completely submerged and destroyed by flooding. The major route between the key San Bernardino Pass and Roveredo in Graubunden will likely remain closed for several months.