Trump ally Bannon asks Supreme Court to delay his prison sentence
The request on Friday came after an appeals court panel rejected his bid to avoid reporting to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence.
Donald Trump’s ally Steve Bannon has asked the Supreme Court to delay his prison sentence while he fights his convictions for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
The request from former president Donald Trump’s longtime ally on Friday came after a federal appeals court panel rejected his bid to avoid reporting to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence.
Bannon was convicted nearly two years ago of two counts of contempt of Congress but is appealing against the conviction.
The high court previously refused to delay a similar prison sentence for another former Trump aide, Peter Navarro.