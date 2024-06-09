Haiti’s prime minister in hospital days after taking office

Haiti’s newly selected prime minister Garry Conille has been admitted to hospital in the capital of Port-au-Prince, according to a government official.

Mr Conille, 58, was taken to hospital late on Saturday. There is no confirmation of the reason or his condition.

Louis Gerald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that chose Mr Conille as leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information.

A spokesman for the prime minister has been asked for a comment.

Garry Conille, centre, leaves his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

Mr Conille was chosen as prime minister on May 28 after a convoluted selection process.

He arrived in Haiti on June 1, having worked outside the country as Unicef’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean since January 2023. He previously served as Haiti’s prime minister from October 2011 to May 2012 under then President Michel Martelly.

Mr Conille has been meeting with multiple officials and visiting various parts of Port-au-Prince since arriving, including climbing into an armoured vehicle to go along on a patrol with officers from Haiti’s National Police.

Earlier on Saturday, he toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.