Benny Gantz, centrist member of Israel’s war cabinet, resigns

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war cabinet, has announced his resignation.

The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament.

But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will now be more heavily reliant on his far-right allies (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Gantz, a popular former military chief, joined Mr Netanyahu’s government shortly after the October 7 Hamas attack in a show of unity.

His presence also boosted Israel’s credibility with its international partners.

Mr Gantz has good working relations with US officials.

He had previously said he would leave the government by June 8 if Mr Netanyahu did not formulate a new plan for post-war Gaza.