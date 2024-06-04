Narendra Modi’s coalition wins majority in India’s parliament – official results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance coalition has won a majority in parliament, according to official results from India’s Election Commission.

The commission said the NDA won 285 seats and was leading in one race yet to be called, more than the 272 seats needed to secure a majority but far fewer than had been expected.

That was largely due to Mr Modi’s own Bharatiya Janata Party winning more than 60 seats fewer than the record 303 it won in the 2019 election.

More than 640 million votes were cast in the marathon election held over six weeks in the world’s largest democratic exercise.