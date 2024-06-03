Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave trail of dead and missing

Sri Lanka has closed schools as heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides in many parts of the island nation, leaving at least 10 people dead and six others missing, officials said.

The education ministry announced that the reopening of schools would depend on how the weather develops.

Since Sunday, heavy downpours have hit many parts of the country, flooding homes, fields, and roads and forcing authorities to cut electricity as a precaution.

Flood waters in Kelaniya, Colombo, on Monday (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Six people died after being washed away and drowning in the capital Colombo and the remote Rathnapura district on Sunday, according to the disaster management centre.

Three others died when mounds of earth collapsed on their houses, while one person died when a tree fell on him. Six people have gone missing since Sunday.

The disaster management centre said in a statement that by Monday, more than 5,000 people had been moved to evacuation centres, and more than 400 homes had been damaged.

Navy and army troops have been deployed to rescue victims and provide food and other essentials to those affected.

Since mid-May, Sri Lanka has been grappling with severe weather conditions caused by heavy monsoon rains. Earlier, strong winds downed trees in many areas, killing nine people.